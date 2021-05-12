Washington state

Yakima man sentenced to 20 years for fatally stabbing man

The Associated Press

YAKIMA, Wash.

A 21-year-old Yakima man has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison for an April 2020 stabbing death.

Andrew Douglas Olsen entered a plea to second-degree felony murder in Yakima County Superior Court on April 28 in the death of Francis Gallagher, the Yakima Herald reported.

In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed charges of intentional second-degree murder, first-degree assault and an unrelated charge of failing to register as a sex offender.

Olsen was out on pretrial release on the sex-offender charge when he stabbed Gallagher in his apartment April 22, 2020. An autopsy determined he had been stabbed more than 20 times in the left arm, left shoulder and side of his face.

When detectives questioned Olsen they took a pocketknife from his bag and sampled a blood stain on his shoe, according to court documents. Olsen told police he attacked Gallagher because he said Gallagher wanted to have sex with him and had hit him in the head with a stick when he tried to leave.

  Comments  

Business

King County to buy hotels to permanently house 1,600 people

May 12, 2021 3:23 AM

Business

Washington governor signs agriculture worker overtime bill

May 12, 2021 3:23 AM

Washington state

1 killed in fire at Seattle senior housing facility

May 12, 2021 3:23 AM

Business

Seattle City Councilmember Sawant to pay for violating law

May 12, 2021 3:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service