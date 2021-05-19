Washington state

8-year-old dies after being shot by teen handling pellet gun

The Associated Press

MOSES LAKE, Wash.

An 8-year-old boy is dead after being shot in the chest with a pellet gun in Moses Lake, sheriff’s officials said.

The shooting is being investigated as a “terrible accident,” according to Kyle Foreman of the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say a 13-year-old was handling the gun at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when it went off, striking the 8-year-old, KOMO-TV reported.

Despite lifesaving efforts by first responders, the 8-year-old died at the scene.

The name of the boy who was killed is expected to be released by the coroner’s office on Wednesday.

