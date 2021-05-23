Man, daughters suffer carbon monoxide poisoning on boat

A man and his two daughters were hospitalized in Seattle after suffering symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning aboard a boat.

The family was off shore when the father called for help because his daughters were experiencing symptoms common to carbon monoxide poisoning, the U.S. Coast Guard told KOMO-TV.

The father was complaining of dizziness, a young teenage daughter had delirium and loss of motor function and the youngest daughter was unconscious, the Cost Guard reported.

Crews got the family into fresh air and performed first aid. The cause wasn't immediately clear, but the Coast Guard says crews could smell significant exhaust on the family’s boat.