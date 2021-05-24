Idaho woman sentenced to life for killing husband

An Idaho woman was sentenced to life in prison Monday for killing her husband, after the judge told her that her explanation for the man's death did not hold up.

KXLY-TV reported that 67-year-old Lori Isenberg made a deal to plead guilty to second degree murder in February.

Isenberg is already serving time after she was convicted of embezzling $579,000 from the North Idaho Housing Coalition, where she worked.

Right around the same time in 2018, her husband was found dead in Lake Coeur d’Alene. An autopsy revealed he had lethal levels of diphenhydramine – or Benadryl – in his system.

In court Monday, Isenberg gave a long and often-rambling statement to the court, saying she wasn’t trying to kill her husband. Instead, she insisted that she was planning to end her own life because of the shame of committing the embezzlement. She said that was her intention when she and Larry Isenberg went out on their boat that day.

After her statement, Idaho Judge Scott Wayman told Isenberg “I have no doubt that the statements you made today are your truth."

But, he said, “Your truth doesn’t hold up.”

Wayman sentenced Isenberg to life in prison with 30 years fixed. That means she’ll spend 30 years in prison before she’s eligible for release.