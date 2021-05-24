Washington state

Man accused of fatally stabbing stepfather near Vancouver

The Associated Press

VANCOUVER, Wash.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and accused of fatally stabbing his stepfather north of Vancouver in the Amboy area.

The teen was arrested early Monday and booked into the Clark County juvenile detention center on suspicion of second-degree murder, The Columbian reported.

Court records say the teen told a neighbor he stabbed his stepfather, identified as Luther Moore, 48, and that the teen thought he was dead.

Court records say the teen also told the neighbor that Moore had been beating him with a broomstick. The neighbor called 911.

Authorities arrived at the residence after midnight and found the teen with blood on his clothing and a minor hand injury, according to a probable cause statement.

Moore was lying in the doorway of the residence with visible stab wounds to his back and side, the affidavit said.

The teen declined to speak with investigators without an attorney, court records say.

