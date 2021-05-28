Murray misses vote on Jan. 6 commission; cites family matter

Washington Sen. Patty Murray says a family matter prevented her from voting on the creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the violent Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The Seattle Times reports that the senior Democrat issued a statement saying she had to fly home Friday morning. Her vote would not have changed the outcome, as Republicans blocked the inquiry with a filibuster.

Murray did not provide further details.

Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell joined other Democrats and six Republicans in voting for the investigation.

The measure would have created a bipartisan commission, evenly split between the parties, to review the events of Jan. 6. That's when supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s electoral win, constructed a mock gallows in front of the Capitol and called for the hanging of Vice President Mike Pence.

Four of the protesters died that day, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber. Dozens of police officers were injured, and two took their own lives in the days afterward.

Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick collapsed and died after engaging with the rioters, and video showed two men spraying Sicknick and another officer with a chemical. The Washington medical examiner said he suffered a stroke and died from natural causes.