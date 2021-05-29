E. Washington elementary school switches to remote learning

An elementary school in eastern Washington is switching to remote learning after an outbreak of COVID-19.

Officials at Waitsburg Elementary School announced the change Friday after seven students and two employees tested positive.

“This closure comes after a drastic increase in COVID cases in Waitsburg elementary students and staff, resulting in multiple exposures and close contacts,” school officials said in a statement.

The change means all students in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade will start learning remotely.

The Tri-City Herald reported that the elementary school has about 120 students. The last day of school is June 15.

School officials said many students have siblings in other grade levels, increasing the risk of the illness spreading.

The rural town with about 1,200 residents is about 50 miles east of the Tri-Cities.