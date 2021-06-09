Man on electric scooter dies after being hit by semi-truck

Authorities are investigating a fatal collision Tuesday afternoon involving a man on an electric scooter who was struck by a semi-truck in Kent.

Officers were called for an accident involving a semi-truck and a man on an electric scooter at Washington Ave North and West Meeker Street just after 2:15 p.m., KOMO-TV reported.

Emergency crews said the man in his 50′s was speaking after the accident, but he died of his injuries.

Witnesses said the man on the scooter was weaving in and out of traffic when he did not see the semi-truck making a right turn onto Washington Avenue South from West Meeker Street. The semi-truck driver is cooperating with the investigation, police said.