Washington state

Body recovered from Elliott Bay near downtown piers

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

A body was recovered from Elliott Bay near Piers 55 and 56 on Monday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

A water rescue response team discovered a person dead in the water near the 1200 block of Alaskan Way, the Seattle Times reported. They found the body after responding to reports of a person in distress around 2:45 p.m., Seattle Fire Department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley said.

Seattle police were called in to assist, and the body was recovered shortly after 4 p.m., according to police spokesperson Det. Patrick Michaud.

No other information was immediately available.

