Washington state

Rape suspect arrested after motel standoff

The Associated Press

EVERETT, Wash.

Authorities say a rape suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff at a motel in Everett, Washington.

KOMO reports deputies initially responded to the scene about 5:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a sexual assault.

A victim was found at the motel and taken to the hospital. The suspect barricaded himself inside a room at the motel and refused to come out.

A SWAT team then responded and evacuated other motel guests while negotiators tried to convince the suspect to surrender. He eventually was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, is wanted for investigation of first-degree rape, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

  Comments  

Business

Snohomish roofing company fined $1.2M for safety violations

June 16, 2021 8:34 AM

Business

Council OKs bill requiring delivery app/restaurant deals

June 16, 2021 8:34 AM

Washington state

Oregon Gov. Brown signs human composting bill

Washington state

State transportation panel recommends ferry fare increase

Washington state

Oregon inches closer to lifting COVID restrictions

June 16, 2021 7:13 AM

Washington state

King County: COVID mask mandate to end June 29

June 16, 2021 7:13 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service