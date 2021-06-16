This is where the state’s first 2021 confirmed report of an Asian giant hornet was made

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

To sign up for breaking news alerts, click here.

A giant Asian hornet has been found near Marysville, becoming the first confirmed sighting in 2021 of what also are popularly known as “murder hornets.”

A resident found the dead hornet and reported the find via the online Hornet Watch Report Form on Friday, June 4, the Washington State Department of Agriculture reported on Wednesday, June 16.

It marked the first time an Asian giant hornet was confirmed to have been found in Snohomish County, officials said.

State entomologists said the “specimen was very dried out and they observed that it was a male hornet.”

They said it appeared “to be unrelated to the 2019/2020 Asian giant hornet introductions in Canada and Whatcom County,” adding that it had different coloring from those other specimens.

“Given the time of year, that it was a male, and that the specimen was exceptionally dry, entomologists believe that the specimen is an old hornet from a previous season that wasn’t discovered until now,” state agriculture officials said in the release.

“New males usually don’t emerge until at least July. There is no obvious pathway for how the hornet got to Marysville,” officials said.

Up to 2 inches long, the Asian giant hornet, or Vespa mandarinia, is the world’s largest hornet species. They are identifiable by their large yellow/orange heads.

Sven Spichiger, an entomologist with the Washington State Department of Agriculture, poses for a photo with an Asian giant hornet from Japan mounted on a pin in Olympia, Wash., on May 4, 2020. The insect, which has been found in Washington state, is the world’s largest hornet, and has been dubbed the “murder hornet” in reference to its appetite for honey bees, and a sting that can be fatal to humans. Ted S. Warren AP

Their native range is Asia.

The hornets are known for their painful stings.

They will attack people and pets when threatened. People should be extremely cautious near them, state agriculture officials have said, and those who have allergic reactions to bee or wasp stings should never approach an Asian giant hornet.