Woman dies in domestic violence assault; partner arrested

Kent Police say a 36-year-old Auburn man has been arrested for murder following a domestic violence assault.

Kent Police officers responded to a domestic violence assault in progress at a hotel on 84th Avenue South just before midnight Monday, KOMO-TV reported.

When Puget Sound Fire arrived, they found a 33-year-old Auburn woman unconscious and her partner was conducting CPR. Puget Sound Fire crews say they took over the life saving efforts but were unable to revive the woman.

Kent Police say they determined the woman was a victim of domestic violence and that her death was a homicide. The woman’s 36-year-old partner was arrested and booked into jail on second-degree murder and second-degree assault charges.