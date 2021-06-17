Deputies arrest man in cold case rape of teen girl

Deputies this week arrested a 50-year-old Enumclaw man in connection with a 2003 kidnapping and rape cold case in McCleary, Washington.

Paul Bieker was booked into the Grays Harbor County jail on Tuesday, The Olympian reported. Bieker on Wednesday pleaded not guilty to charges of rape, kidnapping, burglary, felony harassment and taking a motor vehicle without permission.

The Sheriff’s Office said a 17-year-old girl was kidnapped when she returned to her McCleary home in 2003. The kidnapper bound her, put her into her own vehicle and took her to an undisclosed location where he raped her, according to court documents.

Investigators say she was driven to another location and left her in the vehicle.

DNA evidence was collected but no matches were found in a nationwide criminal database at the time, according to court documents.

A breakthrough in the case emerged in December when the evidence was sent to a lab for genealogy testing, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

The lab results allowed investigators to create a shortlist of people who may be related to the suspect, according to the post. Investigators eventually focused on Bieker, who reportedly lived near the girl’s home in 2003, per the post.

Law enforcement got a sample of Bieker's DNA from discarded coffee cups June 3, according to the documents. On June 9, the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab compared the new sample with the old and found a match, per the documents.

The sheriff’s office also said they are evaluating possible connections to the murder case of 10-year-old Lindsey Baum.

Baum disappeared in June 2009 as she walked home from a friend’s house. She was not found until 2017 when her remains were uncovered in a remote area of Kittitas County in Eastern Washington.

No arrests have been made in Baum’s case.