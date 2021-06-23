Carrie Underwood to headline WA state fair. Here are the other top artists to perform

Puyallup will see some big names throughout the month of September, according to the Washington State Fair’s released concert lineup.

The announcement comes two weeks after the fair, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic, announced it would return. The state fair is the largest event in Washington, drawing in more than a million visitors.

The fairgrounds will hold 16 concerts at its Grandstand stage.

Here is the schedule from Sept. 3-26:

Tickets can be purchased online at thefair.com/concerts.