Rent increases allowed under new eviction moratorium

The Washington state Legislative Building and Tivoli Fountain at dusk. Washington could become the first state in the country to provide a right to legal representation for low-income tenants facing eviction in housing court. The Olympian

Gov. Jay Inslee released the details of his new eviction moratorium that lasts until Sept. 30.

The new rules, which take effect at midnight on Wednesday, protect indebted renters from eviction for nonpayment of rent accrued between Feb. 29 2020 and July 31, 2021, on the condition that they apply for rent assistance.

Beginning Aug. 1, tenants are expected to pay in full, unless their application is still being processed or the county where they live is delayed in distributing rent assistance dollars. Rent payments made after August 1, 2021, should be applied to current rent before addressing any past debt, the text of the proclamation states.

The “bridge” plan, as Inslee has called it, puts an end to the de-facto rent control imposed by the previous moratorium. Beginning July 1, landlords can raise rents, unless they are specifically prohibited by county-level conditions attached to rent assistance.

Late fees, however, are still banned.

“In short, an eviction for non-payment of past due rent is not permitted until such time as the resources and programs established by the Legislature are in place and operational,” the governor’s office wrote in an email announcing the policy details. “And eviction for non-payment of future rent (August 1, 2021 through September 30, 2021) is not permitted if the tenant has demonstrably taken action to pay rent.”

Evictions for other reasons, as specified by House Bill 1236 (Just Cause), are still allowed. Airbnbs, hotels, camping areas, and other “non-traditional” housing arrangements are no longer covered by the moratorium.

Inslee first announced his so-called “bridge” plan last week, which he cast as an effort to keep tenants housed while slow-moving rent assistance dollars make their way from counties to landlords.

Across the state, nearly 200,000 tenants are behind on rent, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The total debt is estimated by the governor’s office to be about $1.2 billion. Close to $1 billion in federal and state rent assistance has been allocated, but only about $127 million has been spent so far, the governor’s office said last week.

One of the obstacles to speeding up distribution is state guidance from the Department of Commerce that restricts counties from advancing money to contracted nonprofits, a rule that Commerce says is under review.