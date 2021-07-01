Police: Fireworks fight preceded fatal Alki Beach shooting

An argument over fireworks escalated into a shooting that left a 22-year-old man dead and injured three other people Monday night at Alki Beach in West Seattle, according to Seattle police.

A 19-year-old suspected gunman waived his appearance at his initial court hearing Wednesday afternoon, when a King County District Court judge found probable cause to hold him on investigation of homicide, The Seattle Times reported.

Tilorae Shepherd was identified by his family members as the person killed.

“He was a good, hardworking man with children,” his mother, Tunisia Shepherd, told the newspaper Wednesday. “I’m grieving the loss of my son.”

At 11:56 p.m. Monday, Seattle police responded to 911 calls about the shooting and found a man lying partially in the street with gunshot wounds, according to the probable cause statement. Shepherd died at the scene.

A 911 caller said he witnessed a man firing a gun as the shooter left the scene with an injured man, who also appeared to have been shot, the statement says. Sgt. Randy Huserik, a police spokesperson, said detectives are trying to determine how many people fired weapons.

Another man and a woman suffered gunshot wounds to their legs, the statement says. That man told police he saw someone shoot Shepherd in the face during a dispute over fireworks and when he turned to run, he was shot, according to the statement. He also identified the shooter in a police photo montage, documents said.