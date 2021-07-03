Walla Walla Historic District gains state designation

The Downtown Walla Walla Historic District has gained state recognition and will next be considered for the National Register of Historic Places.

The Washington State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation met this week to discuss adding certain Walla Walla buildings to the Washington Heritage Register and National Register, The Walla Walla Union Bulletin reported.

The council unanimously approved the historic district’s addition to the Washington Heritage Register and was recommended for listing to the National Register of Historic Places.

As proposed, the area in discussion roughly runs along Rose Street to the north, Alder Street to the south, Third Avenue to the west and Palouse Street to the east, according to city staff. It includes about 100 properties. The properties within a historic district are eligible for extra tax credits that can help pay for the rehabilitation of historic properties.

With a recommendation from the state, that listing can be forwarded to the U.S. National Park Service. That agency will be able to submit final approval within the next couple of months.

Architectural historian Diana Painter submitted the nomination for the Downtown Walla Walla Historical District.