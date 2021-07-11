Search underway for missing boater in northern Idaho

Searchers are looking for a man who went missing in the Coeur d'Alene River while trying to retrieve a set of boat keys that had fallen into the water.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says the man and a woman were boating on the river in northern Idaho on Saturday afternoon, and both entered the water to find the keys. The man started struggling in the water, and the woman made her way to the shore and tried to throw him her life jacket.

The man, whose name and age have not been released, slipped under the water. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Sheriff's deputies are using sonar to search the area. No other information has been released.