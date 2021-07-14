Here’s why Tacoma isn’t facing a drought emergency like the rest of the state

Tacoma’s water supply remains stable amid the state’s drought emergency. News Tribune file photo

As the rest of the state faces a drought emergency, announced Wednesday by Gov. Jay Inslee and the state’s Department of Ecology, Tacoma, among other Puget Sound metros, is fine with its water supply.

Just as it dodged the recent chlorine shortage, Tacoma has options as part of the Green River Watershed and drawing from groundwater wells.

State officials on Wednesday during the governor’s briefing credited municipal water supplies and storage for the area’s exemption from the drought emergency.

Only the Tacoma, Seattle and Everett metro areas are exempt from the emergency.

In its news release Wednesday, Ecology noted: “Seattle, Tacoma and Everett are expected to have sufficient water storage to meet residential and commercial needs through the summer, and to maintain adequate water levels in nearby rivers to protect fish.”

The Green River has been Tacoma’s main source of water for more than 100 years via two pipelines, according to information provided on Tacoma Public Utilities’ website.

As of June 25, the city’s water supply was listed as “average” by TPU on its website.

“Howard Hanson Dam reached peak storage on June 3. A decrease in streamflow is expected over the next several weeks,” it noted.

Tacoma’s average available supply is 110 million gallons per day, according to TPU, with the average use at 55 million gallons per day.

The maximum amount of water available by source is as follows:

▪ Green River – 72 million gallons per day.

▪ 7 North Fork wells (alternative Green River supply) – 84 million gallons per day.

▪ Local wells – 59 million gallons per day.

▪ Interruptible Green River supply – 27 million gallons per day.

“In addition to water sources in the Green River Watershed, Tacoma Water owns 24 wells in and around Tacoma,” according to TPU. “Our wells pump water from aquifers, which are underground layers of water, saturated sand and gravel that collect local rainfall.

“The majority of the groundwater we use comes from wells in the South Tacoma wellfield, which are critical to our future drinking water supply.”

TPU still encourages water conservation among residents.

Go to https://bit.ly/3xMGGv2 for information on Smart Irrigation Rebate program for businesses and residences, along with a form to request free water-saving products for your home. Applicants must live in the Tacoma Water service area.