Man who mailed fatal fentanyl to ex-girlfriend sentenced

A Pennsylvania man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court in Seattle to more than four years in prison for distributing fentanyl that killed his ex-girlfriend.

Jesse S. Dittmar, 35, sent envelopes containing the drug to the woman, who had moved to her brother’s home in Seattle, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Tessa M. Gorman, said Wednesday in a news release.

The woman was found dead Jan. 29, 2019, less than 24 hours after she texted Dittmar that she had used some of the drugs and was not feeling well, Gorman said.

The woman died from acute drug intoxication including fentanyl, the King County Medical Examiner determined.

According to court records, the 32-year-old victim ended her relationship with Dittmar and moved to Seattle in 2018. The victim cut off contact with Dittmar until December 2018.

During that December and into January, Dittmar's texts make clear he was sending her drugs inside greeting cards, court documents said. Dittmar repeatedly threatened suicide or exposure of the victim’s drug use if she didn't continue the relationship, Gorman said.

On the day she died, documents say the victim texted Dittmar and he texted her 25 times, got no response but didn't alert anyone that she might have overdosed, documents said. She was found the next day.