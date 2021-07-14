Here’s how you can help conserve water during Washington’s drought emergency

Gov. Jay Inslee announced a drought emergency that extends throughout most of Washington state Wednesday..

The declaration excludes Tacoma, along with Kent, Seattle and Everett. Meanwhile, Eastern Washington is expected to be hit hard this drought season, along with farms and sea creatures.

“In Eastern Washington, the precipitation deficits are quite severe,” said Jeff Marti, water resources planner and drought coordinator for the state Department of Ecology. “It’s going to take a lot of precipitation to build back up that soil moisture, and the deficits are so extreme I think that there’s a good likelihood that even after we emerge … next winter, there could be some lingering impacts there.”

Because of the declaration, Marti recommends people check with their local municipalities to see what water conservation methods are recommended.

At the state level, people should be mindful of the water they use during the drought emergency, Marti said. People should consider what activities are “really essential” and what can be reduced. Simple things such as cutting back on yard watering and shower time can help.

Marti also recommends people try to not let the sink faucet run when applicable and wait to run the dishwasher until it is full.

“Cumulatively, if a lot of people are doing it, (it) can add up and make an impact,” Marti said.

The state Department of Ecology offers some of these additional tips on its website: