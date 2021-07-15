Man sentenced to almost 10 years for stabbing handy man

A 21-year-old man was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison for stabbing a handyman to death in 2018.

Anthony Gregory Mallory was found guilty in May of first-degree manslaughter for stabbing Michael Ochoa, 55, in the neck.

While Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock’s sentence was at the low end of the state sentencing guideline, Mallory’s attorney sought a shorter sentence, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Kenneth Therrien said Mallory deserved a lower sentence because of his youth and immaturity at the time of the attack. Therrien argued that current science on brain development suggests that an 18-year-old may not be fully mature at that age.

But Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Sam Chen said Mallory deserved a standard-range sentence as he showed no remorse, even laughing when told by his brother that Ochoa had died.

Ochoa was looking for a trailer he had loaned to a family that had been evicted from their home. They were Mallory’s “street family.” Mallory claimed he stabbed Ochoa only after Ochoa verbally threatened him.

But Ochoa’s girlfriend said Ochoa only asked Mallory if he knew where the trailer was before stabbing Ochoa. Ochoa died three days later, the King County Medical Examiner said.