Washington state

Tropical fish rare to Oregon Coast found on beach

The Associated Press

SEASIDE, Ore.

A fish rarely found on the Oregon Coast washed up on Sunset Beach north of Seaside, The Seaside Aquarium said.

A 3.5-foot, 100-pound opah was reported to the aquarium Wednesday morning, KGW reported.

Sunset Beach is located between Seaside and Warrenton on the northern coast. Aquarium officials said on social media that after seeing photos of the fish staff responded and recovered it.

The fish created quite the stir at the Aquarium where folks were encouraged to come take a look at the "beautiful and odd looking fish,” aquarium officials said on social media.

The fish will be dissected by a school group, officials said.

Opah, also known as moonfish, are warm-blooded fish that typically live in tropical and temperate waters in open ocean, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

A Milwaukie, Oregon man caught a 97-pound, four-ounce opah 35 miles off the mouth of the Columbia River in 2009, according to a story in the The Oregonian/OregonLive.

  Comments  

Washington state

Police investigate death of female inmate at Lynnwood jail

July 16, 2021 12:28 AM

Washington state

Man sentenced to almost 10 years for stabbing handy man

July 16, 2021 12:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service