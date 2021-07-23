Man pleads not guilty of fatally shooting estranged wife

A man accused of fatally shooting his estranged wife at a Bellevue bar pleaded not guilty Thursday to all charges against him.

Dylan Scott Jennings, 34, entered the plea during his arraignment in King County Superior Court, KOMO-TV reported. The judge ordered him to remain behind bars on $3 million bail.

Jennings is accused of shooting his estranged wife, 26-year-old Anna “Maxx” Lopez, on July 5 at Sam’s Tavern in Bellevue where Lopez worked. He is charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court documents show that the week prior to the shooting, Jennings allegedly stole his brother’s gun safe, used a hacksaw to break it open and stole the 9mm handgun inside.

He then allegedly planned the shooting and drove his motorcycle to Sam’s Tavern to shoot and kill his estranged wife who had started dating someone else after their separation.

Jennings reportedly said he was “taking care of business” in an interview with investigators, court documents show.

Jennings has a history of domestic violence, court records show. In 2015, he was convicted for domestic violence assault after he threw his girlfriend to the ground during an argument and strangled her until she thought she would lose consciousness.