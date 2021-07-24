Washington state

1 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Spokane Valley bar, 2 arrested

SPOKANE, Wash.

One person died and two others were hurt in a shooting at a bar in Spokane Valley, authorities said.

A fight and shooting were reported at about 12:20 a.m. Saturday at Ichabod’s East, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Valley Police Department. Deputies responded and provided medical aid to one person in the parking lot before other emergency personnel arrived.

More gunshots were then heard a short distance away, prompting calls for additional law enforcement, authorities said. One man was found dead inside the bar and another man had life-threatening injuries, authorities said. He remained in critical condition on Saturday.

The third gunshot victim is a woman who was provided medical attention before being taken by ambulance to a hospital. She was treated and left the hospital later Saturday, authorities said.

An immediate search for the people who fired the shots was unsuccessful but sheriff’s officials say two men were arrested later Saturday on murder and assault charges.

Alexandro Aguilar, 29, was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and assault, according to the Sheriff's Office. Anthony J. Bonds Jr., 26, booked into jail on suspicion of assault. It wasn't immediately known if the men have lawyers to speak on their behalf.

