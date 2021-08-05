Tacoma couple sentenced on drug trafficking charges

A Tacoma couple has been sentenced to five and seven years in prison after authorities found large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine and MDMA in their home, according to federal prosecutors.

Jaymes Arthur Gallagher, 34, was sentenced to seven years in prison and Brittany Nicole Chipman, 28, got a five-and-a-half year sentence on Wednesday, said Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman.

“The quantity of methamphetamine in this case is staggering… and it is not just addicts that are suffering, it is their families too,” U.S. District Judge Benjamin Settle said at the Chipman sentencing hearing.

Law enforcement took notice of Gallagher after some undercover drug purchases in 2019, court records show. Officers searched their home and found 6 pounds of MDMA, more than a pound of cocaine and 23 pounds of methamphetamine, Gorman said.

Prosecutors said that Gallagher admitted to officers that he purchased 20 to 30 pounds of meth from a California source each week or so, and would then distribute the meth in Western Washington.

The couple was indicted in 2019 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and a firearm charge in March 2020.