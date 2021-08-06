Backpacker missing in Olympic National Park

A search is underway for a backpacker who was reported missing on Thursday in Olympic National Park, officials said.

Cheri Keller, 56, of Olympia was last seen with her group on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. near Home Sweet Home camp in the southeastern area of the park, Park spokeswoman Penny Wagner said in a news release.

Keller became separated from the group as they hiked toward Camp Pleasant. Her group waited for her there but she did not arrive and two members of the group hiked out on Thursday to report her missing. The others hiked back to look for her but did not find her.

Park officials are asking that anyone in the area of First Divide, Upper Duckabush or Camp Pleasant on Thursday or Friday or with information about Keller to call or text a Park tip line at 888-653-0009.

Information from other day hikers and backpackers is often extremely valuable during searches, the news release said.