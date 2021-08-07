Canadian border agency strike ends. Here’s what that means for Whatcom traffic

Border traffic flow appears to have returned to normal levels Saturday morning, Aug. 7, after Canada Border Services Agency employees ended a strike at Canada’s borders.

Whatcom County police departments in Blaine and Sumas reported long traffic backups as people attempted to cross the border into Canada on Friday, Aug. 6.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada and Customs and Immigration Union reached a tentative agreement with the Canada Border Services Agency late Friday for nearly 9,000 employees, according to a news release.

“We are relieved that CBSA and the government finally stepped up to address the most important issues for our members to avoid a prolonged labour dispute,” said Chris Aylward, PSAC national president.

“We also couldn’t have done it without the tremendous support of our members, who put intense pressure on the government at every airport and border crossing across the country today.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The union said the agreement means an immediate end to work-to-rule strike action “and ensures the flow of border traffic will return to normal as the government prepares to welcome fully vaccinated U.S. travelers on Monday, Aug. 9.”

The Public Service Alliance of Canada represents border service officers at Canadian airports, land entry ports, marine ports, commercial ports of entry and postal facilities, inland enforcement officers, intelligence officers, investigators, trade officers, hearings officers and non-uniformed members.

Canada is set to open its border to vaccinated American travelers who wish to cross the border for non-essential reasons beginning Monday. The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.