2 die in fire, others evacuated over landslide concerns

Two people died in an apartment fire in the Seattle suburb of Tukwila and authorities are concerned about an unstable hillside behind it.

The fire was reported at about 5 a.m. Tuesday at the 32-unit Maple Crest Apartments, KING-TV reported.

Crews reported heavy fire on the back of the building where a steep hill has made access difficult and the fire was still burning Tuesday afternoon.

A woman and young child died and several others were treated for injuries at the scene, authorities said.

Around 10:20 a.m., Tukwila Police Department started evacuating nearby structures and neighboring apartment buildings because of landslide danger.

Structural engineers were reportedly meeting with the fire department’s command staff to determine the stability of the hillside, but Tukwila Fire Chief Jay Wittwer said it would take 12 to 24 hours for a full assessment to be completed.

Tukwila Police Chief Eric Drever said detectives will investigate the two deaths. The cause of the fire is also under investigation.

The Tukwila Community Center is open to anyone who has been evacuated. The Red Cross is also responding to help those who need housing.