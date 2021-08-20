Mount Vernon woman sentenced to 7 years for fentanyl sales

A 23-year-old Mount Vernon woman was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for selling fentanyl that had been connected to at least two overdoses, including a 17-year-old from Bellingham.

Rosaliana Lopez-Rodriguez had sold counterfeit oxycodone pills tainted with fentanyl in Skagit and Whatcom counties, Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman said in a press release.

“This defendant continued to sell deadly fentanyl pills to a teenager, even after learning that the teenager’s friend almost died from an overdose,” Gorman said. “Overdose deaths in this country are at an all-time high from fentanyl. Those who sell it with such a casual disregard for human life need to face significant sanctions.”

In her plea agreement, Lopez-Rodriguez admitted that she sold fentanyl pills to an undercover law-enforcement officer.