Puyallup police tell residents near fire to evacuate ‘due to concerns of explosion’

Puyallup police told residents near a large fire to evacuate immediately Saturday morning due to concerns of an explosion.

The agency posted to social media about 6:30 a.m. that anyone within 1.1 miles of 15th Street Southeast and East Main needed to leave immediately, and soon gave an update that anyone within 1.1 miles of 15th and East Pioneer needed to leave due to potentially toxic smoke.

Puyallup police posted this map to social media early Aug. 21, 2021, telling residents within 1.1 miles of 15th and East Pioneer to evacuate due to a large fire and concerns of an explosion.

“There is concern of toxic chemicals and explosions from the fire scene,” the agency posted. “Evacuate now.”

A social media post from Central Pierce Fire and Rescue indicated that the fire is based at Washington Cold Storage.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The building has 1,000 pounds of anhydrous ammonia that’s used for refrigeration, Central Pierce Fire & Rescue said in a statement.

A passerby saw flames and called 911 at 5:22 a.m.

“Currently, we are at a third alarm with assistance from multiple Pierce County fire agencies,” the statement said about 8:30 a.m.

@PuyallupPD is evacuating a one square mile radius from the cold storage building on 15th st SE and Pioneer due to the potentially deadly smoke. pic.twitter.com/iWYVO4edJM — Central Pierce Fire & Rescue (@CentralPierce) August 21, 2021

A reverse 911 call would be going out to homes and businesses in that radius, telling those affected to evacuate, police said.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Anyone who needs non-emergency assistance can call 253-864-4170.

Police said they didn’t yet have an estimate for when it would be safe for residents to return. They canceled Saturday’s scheduled farmer’s market in downtown Puyallup.

“All available Puyallup Police Officers have been recalled to duty and are going through the neighborhoods to assist with the evacuation notice,” the agency posted about 8:20 a.m. “If you see or hear an officer announcing the evacuation we encourage you to evacuate.”

The Puyallup Nazarene Church on Seventh Avenue Southwest was set up as an evacuation location for those affected who needed a place to go.

Shelter manager Mike Boisture said about 64 people had come to the church parking lot shortly before 10 a.m., and that some were making arrangements to stay with family.

“It’s a stressful thing to be kicked out of your house,” he said.

Greg and Laura Stevens left their home near Stewart Elementary and headed to the church after they woke up to a call from their son about the fire. They also got a text message from friends abroad in Holland who got an alert about the evacuation.

The shelter offered zucchini cake, donuts, coffee and water, they said.

The Stevens and Molli, their 11-year-old Shepherd/Yellow Lab mix, planned to stay at the evacuation site for a bit, in hopes that they could soon return home and get medicines they’d left behind. Otherwise, they said they’d go stay with their son.

Rushing out the door they forgot their to-go bag and a leash for Molli.

Instead, they fashioned a leash out of his belt.

Molli was doing well, Greg Stevens said, though “she was a little mad she didn’t get fed right away,” Saturday morning.

He noted that it was fortunate the fire didn’t happen while school was in session or on a day the Sounder commuter trains were running.

“If it had to happen, it’s a good day to happen,” he said. “Except for the farmer’s market.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.