Court orders ICE to test detainees for COVID before transfer to Tacoma detention center

The Northwest Detention Center, a privately owned and operated immigration detention center was built on the Tacoma Tideflats to replace a similar facility in Seattle. Opening in 2004 with a 500-bed capacity, the NWDC has since expanded capacity three times into a facility with 1,575 beds, making it one of the largest immigration detention centers in the U.S. Aerial photo taken in Spring of 2012. THE NEWS TRIBUNE FILE

Immigration and Customs Enforcement was ordered by a federal judge Monday to test detained immigrants for COVID-19 before they are transferred to a detention center in Tacoma.

In a recommendation signed by U.S. District Judge James Robart, a temporary restraining order was granted in a class action suit brought by the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project and the American Civil Liberties Union. Lawyers for the organization brought the suit on behalf of detainees held at the Northwest Detention Center.

The court also ordered ICE to take “all reasonable measures” to ensure detainees who test positive for the coronavirus are not exposed during transfers to detainees who test negative for the virus, according to the decision.

Lawyers filed the suit against the NWDC in May 2020, arguing detainees were vulnerable to serious complications from COVID-19 and at risk of illness or death as long as they were held in detention, according to court records.

Between March 2020 and April 12, 2021, only 34 COVID-19 cases were confirmed at the detention center, Judge Michelle Peterson wrote in the decision. In June, cases surged at the center.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has infected 240 detainees and employees at the NWDC since June. The surging cases drew protests outside the center Aug. 15.

June is when ICE resumed transferring detainees to the NWDC, according to the decision. Peterson wrote that since then, ICE has transferred more than 1,000 detainees from the southern border knowing they had not been tested for COVID-19.