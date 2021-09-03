Washington state

1 killed in shooting outside Lakewood tattoo parlor

The Associated Press

LAKEWOOD, Wash.

Authorities say one person was killed and another wounded in a shooting outside a tattoo parlor south of Tacoma in Lakewood.

KOMO reports police were called to the business Thursday evening for reports of a shooting with two victims. Witnesses told police a fist fight inside the tattoo parlor turned into a gun fight outside.

Authorities believe the people involved in the shooting know each other, but it’s unclear what led up to the gunfire.

Detectives are investigating, but said there is no threat to the public.

