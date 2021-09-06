Police: Officer shoots, kills man who fired at officers

A police officer shot and killed a 25-year-old man Saturday after police said the man fired rounds from a gun at an apartment complex south of Tacoma in Lakewood.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, people reported to 911 that someone was firing gunshots around an apartment complex, the Lakewood Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and a Lakewood officer reported to 911 that a suspect was shooting at them, police said.

Moments later, police said an officer-involved shooting had occurred. A man suspected of firing gunshots died at the scene, police said. The man's name wasn't released.

No officers were hurt. The officer, whose name hasn't been released, has been placed on leave while an investigation continues.