New contract keeps Everett teachers Washington’s best-paid

Longtime teachers in Everett’s public schools will continue to earn the highest salaries in the state.

Under terms of the teachers’ new three-year contract, the teachers union and school district are also moving to do the same for those starting their careers as classroom instructors, the Daily Herald reported.

The district’s Board of Directors is expected to approve the collective bargaining agreement next week. The Everett Education Association, which represents 1,350 educators, ratified the terms last month.

The top salary will rise to $131,006 for those with at least 14 years experience plus a bachelor's, a master's and 135 units of professional education credits. Mukilteo pays some teachers the second-highest salaries in the state at $130,042 annually.

While Everett is known for paying top dollar to experienced teachers, it offers one of the lowest starting salaries for beginning teachers compared to neighboring districts. Union and district leaders said they want that to change.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With this agreement, a new instructor will earn $59,334 this year and a projected $63,424 next school year. By comparison, the Edmonds School District currently pays new teachers the most, $68,965, with Lake Stevens, Northshore, Mukilteo, Arlington, Snohomish and Stanwood all paying salaries above $60,000 to beginning teachers.

“The negotiation process was total collaboration between the union and the staff. I think it is well-deserved,” Everett schools Superintendent Ian Saltzman said of the outcome.