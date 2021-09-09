Washington state

Sheriff: 15-year-old girl the suspect in death of jogger

The Associated Press

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old girl has been identified as the suspect in a Maple Valley hit-and-run crash that killed a jogger in July.

On July 18, 53-year-old Greg Moore was finishing a run when he was fatally struck by a car. He was found across the street from the Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, KIRO reported. The driver left the scene, investigators said.

King County Sheriff Mitzi G. Johanknecht said, “Maple Valley lost a beloved husband, father and friend far too soon.”

After receiving support and tips from the community, detectives developed probable cause to arrest a 15-year-old girl, who is suspected of driving the car that hit Moore. She remains at large.

On Tuesday night, deputies recovered a Toyota Camry she allegedly drove and will start processing it for evidence.

“Nothing will bring Greg home, but I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the MARR (Major Accident Response and Reconstruction unit) detectives who have worked this case tirelessly since July,” said Johanknecht. “I also want to express my gratitude to the Maple Valley community, who refused to let Greg’s memory fade.”

