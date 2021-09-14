Police: Girl shot through door in Yakima after group knocked

Police say a 15-year-old girl was shot through a door in Yakima by someone in a group of girls that approached her duplex.

Yakima Police Captain Jay Seely said police responded to the home at about 11 p.m. Saturday and found the teen with a gunshot wound to her chest, KIMA-TV reported.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment and has since been released, police said.

Detectives said the victim is a documented gang member, and they believe the suspects are as well. Police didn't specify what gang affiliations they have.

Seely says part of the shooting was caught on a camera that shows about five teenage girls approaching the duplex, and knocking on the door. Someone shot through the door when the girl came to the door asking who’s there, he said.

Seely said someone knocking on a door and then shooting is a tactic police there haven't seen before.

No arrests have been made. The gang unit is investigating.