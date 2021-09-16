Afghan evacuees are coming to Washington state. Here’s where they’re going

Afghan refugees are processed at Fort Bliss’ Doña Ana Village where they are being housed in New Mexico on Sept. 10, 2021. About 1,600 refugees are coming to Washington state. AP

Washington state is expecting to receive more than 1,600 Afghan evacuees from a group of nearly 37,000 settling across the United States, according to the State Department.

The evacuees are coming to seven cities in the state, according to information sent Wednesday to Gov. Jay Inslee’s office. So far, Tacoma is slated to receive 10 people, but more evacuees are expected to arrive in the United States over the coming months.

The Biden administration has requested funding from Congress to resettle 65,000 Afghans by the end of September and 95,000 by September 2022, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s how many evacuees are coming to each of the seven cities:

Kent: 600

Greater Seattle: 575

Spokane: 300

Auburn: 105

Vancouver: 49

Richland: 40

Tacoma: 10

The Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service is assisting the state with settlements in Tacoma and Vancouver. The state is working with four other refugee resettlement agencies to assist with the process in other cities.

In August, 293 Afghans arrived in Washington, according to a Sept. 9 briefing with Inslee’s office and the Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance in the Department of Social and Health Services. Afghans evacuees will each receive $1,225 for housing, food and other basic needs.