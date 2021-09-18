Case of Washington woman missing since 2011 to be featured on TV show

Ruthie Fawn Kindness was last seen in Parkland on Feb. 3, 2011, according to the Washington State Patrol. Her case will be featured on In Pursuit with John Walsh Wednesday at 7 p.m. PDT. Courtesy Discovery Channel

The 2011 disappearance of a woman from Parkland will be featured Wednesday on a segment of a TV show focused on unsolved crimes and missing children.

Ruthie Fawn Kindness was last seen in Parkland, an unincorporated suburb of Tacoma, on Feb. 3, 2011, according to the Washington State Patrol. She was 20 years old when she went missing and would have turned 31 in August.

A segment on Kindness’ disappearance will air at 7 p.m. Wednesday (PDT) on Discovery+. The show, “In Pursuit with John Walsh,” aims to track down fugitives and find missing children, according to a news release from Discovery Channel.

The last time anyone heard from Kindness was when she called her mother from a payphone at a bowling alley on Pacific Avenue, according to the release. Kindness is described as a Native American woman, 5-foot-4 and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

John Walsh and his son, Callahan Walsh, take viewers “through unsolved violent crimes that urgently need to be closed – where time is of the essence and harnessing the power of ID’s active and engaged audience could bring these criminals to justice,” according to the show’s news release.

Kindness’ missing children poster from the Washington State Patrol asked people who have seen Kindness to contact the Auburn Police Department at 253-931-3080.

The show also encourages people with information about Kindness’ whereabouts to call or text at 1-833-3-PURSUE or submit a tip on its website, InPursuitTips.com.