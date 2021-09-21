3 teens killed, 2 hurt in vehicle crash near Forks

Three teenagers died and two others were hurt in a vehicle crash outside Forks early Saturday, authorities said.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said the five young people were in a car that slammed into a tree on Sitkum-Solduc Road, The Peninsula Daily News reported.

Shaiyann Cummins, 17, and Jaden Lohrengel and Tyler Ellis, both 18 died in the crash, authorities said.

Gyovanna Morales and Ariel Morales Sandoval, both 19, remained at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle on Monday. A hospital spokeswoman said Sunday that Morales Sandoval was in critical condition, while Morales had improved from critical to satisfactory condition. the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office said.

Lohrengel, the driver, and Ellis, who was in the front passenger seat, were declared dead at the scene, while Cummins died of her injuries at Harborview, according to authorities.

The single-vehicle collision was at 4:19 a.m. on Mile 5 of the road, Sgt. John Hollis of the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office, said.

A preliminary report said the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Alcohol and vehicle speed are suspected to be factors in the collision, Hollis said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Clallam County Sheriff’s traffic investigation unit.