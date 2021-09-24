Bicyclist killed after being struck by car in Bellingham

A 44-year-old male bicyclist died after being struck by a car on Bellingham’s Meridian Street. Impairment is not suspected and no citations were issued.

Bellingham Police were called at 6:11 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a vehicle collision involving a bicyclist, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald. Officers arrived to find a car stopped in the turn lane on Meridian and a cyclist on the ground nearby.

Medics arrived and attempted life-saving measures on the cyclist, but he died from his injuries at the scene, Murphy said.

An investigation found that the car was heading south on Meridian when the cyclist “appeared out of nowhere in front of the car, crossing the street from one side to the other,” Murphy said.

The driver was unable to avoid the cyclist, and after hitting him, stopped and called 911. “The investigation eliminated any signs of impairment associated with the driver of the car and no citations or infractions were issued,” Murphy said.