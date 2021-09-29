Officials: pedestrian hit, killed by train in Maple Valley

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in Maple Valley, officials said.

Puget Sound fire units responded around 4:20 p.m. to the 28300 block of 216th Avenue in Maple Valley for the collision, KIRO reported.

Spokespeople with BNSF Railway and the King County Sheriff’s Office both confirmed that the pedestrian was hit by an empty train heading eastbound and died at the scene.

The road was closed while officials investigated.