Man sentenced for aiming laser pointer at helicopter

A Port Angeles man has been sentenced to probation and home confinement after pleading guilty to a laser pointer strike on a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter in 2016, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Randall Muck, 36, plead guilty to a misdemeanor assault charge on a federal officer after aiming a laser pointer at a government aircraft and making false statements to officials, KIRO-TV reported.

Muck admitted that on Sept. 26, 2016, he pointed a highly powered laser at the helicopter.

According to reports of the incident, the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter was descending when it was hit by the laser in Port Angeles. Muck was identified as a suspect after co-workers reported he had been bragging about the incident at work.

After Muck learned of the investigation, he made statements to co-workers that he would retaliate if they reported his involvement to law enforcement. Muck is no longer employed by that company.