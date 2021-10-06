Hiker finds human remains in Stampede Pass area

Kittitas County sheriff’s detectives are investigating a possible homicide after a call from a hiker led to the discovery of human remains in the Stampede Pass area, about two miles south of Keechelus Lake.

A hiker in the area spotted something suspicious and called the sheriff’s office, said Chris Whitsett, with the sheriff’s office. The deputy found the human remains and called in detectives, he said.

Due to the length of time the remains have been outside and the state of decomposition, the body was not immediately identifiable, Whitsett said, adding that it appears the remains were there “for some months," the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide. The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office has released the body to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for a forensic autopsy, scheduled this week, but Whitsett said identification could take some time.