2021 is coming in fast with rain, wind and snow for western Washington

You won’t need fireworks to usher in 2021. Mother Nature is supplying the show.

After days of cold but dry weather in western Washington, a series of strong storms are poised to strike the region beginning Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The coast will be lashed by strong winds and rain. Puget Sound and the lowlands will see periods of heavy rain and wind and the mountains will be knee-deep in snow.

It’ll be windy inland, as well. Gusts could reach 25 miles per hour in Tacoma and Olympia, the Weather Service said.

Rain totals from Tuesday night into Thursday morning could reach 1 inch in Tacoma, 1 1/2 inches in Olympia and 2-3 inches on the coast. Another 1/2-1 inch of rain could hit those areas Thursday into Saturday.

Enough snow will fall in the Cascades to increase avalanche danger through the weekend, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center. Travelers headed over mountain passes should plan for winter driving conditions and delays. Expect snow levels between 2,000 and 3,000 feet, according to the Weather Service.

Up to 18 inches of snow could fall at Snoqualmie Pass and three feet could blanket Paradise on Mount Rainier through Thursday morning.

The first system will hit the coast Tuesday evening. There will be lingering showers on New Year’s Eve. Then, the second system will arrive Friday afternoon, New Year’s Day. A third system will arrive over the weekend.

The second and third systems have the potential to be wetter and windier than the first, the Weather Service said.

Temperatures will increase though the week with a high of 47 in Tacoma on Thursday and 50 on Saturday. Lows will be in the 40s. Olympia will see slightly colder highs and lows compared with Tacoma.

Snow levels in the Cascades will rise to between 3,000 and 4,000 feet as the weekend progresses.