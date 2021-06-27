Here’s how hot it got in Western Washington Sunday. And it’s supposed to be hotter Monday

High temperature records fell throughout Western Washington on Sunday, and although some relief from the hot weather is still forecast to arrive Tuesday, it will get hotter Monday before it begins to cool off, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

However, “cooler weather” is a relative term at this point. Tuesday and beyond will be cooler than the 100-plus temperatures the region experienced over the weekend, but it will still be in the upper to mid 80s the rest of the week, said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Normal temperatures for this time of year in the Seattle-Tacoma area are in the 70s, he said.

Perhaps no heat record underscored just how hot this heat wave has been than the temperature set in Hoquiam, Washington, on Sunday — a town on the Washington state coast that typically is a destination for those trying to escape the heat.

Hoquiam hit 102 degrees on Sunday, which was warmer than the all-time record of 100 degrees set in Miami, Florida in July 1942, according to the National Weather Service.

Other records that fell on Sunday, according to the NWS:

▪ Sea-Tac reached 101 degrees, the first time it has recorded two consecutive days above 100 degrees. “This includes Seattle area records that date back to 1894,” National Weather Service officials said via social media.

▪ Port Angeles has had three straight days of 95-degree weather, the warmest stretch in its climate history.

▪ The Portland, Oregon airport reached 110 degrees at 2 p.m. Sunday, a new record.

As for Monday, brace yourselves: The forecast high for Sea-Tac is 110 degrees, DeFlitch said. Olympia is expected to hit 111 degrees, and in the foothills of the Cascades, the high temperatures could be absolutely searing, he said.

In the North Bend/Snoqualmie area temperatures could reach 115-116 degrees, DeFlitch said.

“It’s hard to describe,” said DeFlitch about the current weather event, finally calling it “unprecedented.”

“It’s hard to track the amount of records we’re breaking,” he said.

Here are the high temperatures seen today across the region:

Seattle: 104

Tacoma: 97

Sea-Tac: 101

Kent: 107

Auburn: 108

Puyallup: 106

Gig Harbor: 103

Olympia: 105

Area forecasts for Monday

▪ Bellingham: 100 degrees Monday, with an overnight low of 71.

▪ Everett: 102 degrees, 68.

▪ Seattle: 107 degrees, 67.

▪ Bremerton: 103 degrees, 65.

▪ Tacoma: 105 degrees, 67.

▪ Olympia: 111 degrees, 63.

▪ Shelton: 111 degrees, 62.

Source: National Weather Service