‘Weather whiplash’ in Western Washington’s future after heat wave

If you’re dreaming about temperatures plummeting in Washington state, your dreams are about to come true. Briefly.

The record-breaking heat wave across Washington state was forecast to end Monday, easing out of the triple digits and dropping into the mid-60s overnight.

“What is going to happen during the next few hours can only be described as weather whiplash,” Cliff Mass, a University of Washington meteorologist, wrote on his blog.

There might be a cooling off period in the evening, but the heat isn’t in a hurry to get out of town.

Temperatures in the Tacoma-Seattle area will climb to 86 on Tuesday, drop to 78 for Wednesday and Thursday, and be back into the low 80s through at least the weekend.

“We will finally begin to emerge out of the blazes of our heat wave,” the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

The thermostat will read at least 20 degrees cooler than it has recently, but above normal temperatures are expected across Western Washington for the foreseeable future.

A normal high for the Seattle-Tacoma area this time of year is about 74 degrees, according to the Climate Prediction Center.

An excessive heat warning issued by the Weather Service will remain in effect through Tuesday night since the forecast doesn’t show an extended period of cooler temperatures to give people a chance to recover from the last few days of extreme heat.