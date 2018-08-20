Can’t stand the smoky air? Build a do-it-yourself air purifier for about $25

With air quality reaching unhealthy levels across the Pacific Northwest due to wildfires in the region, here's a simple way to purify the air in your home. It works for both allergens and smoke particles in the air.
By
Know your thunderstorm types

Weather

Know your thunderstorm types

Ever heard of the term 'supercell' but didn't know what it was? Learn about these powerful storms responsible for most tornadoes in the United States and other thunderstorms in this video from NWS.