International Space Station captures view of Tropical Storm Gordon

Ahead of Tropical Storm Gordon making landfall at the Alabama - Mississippi border, the International Space Station captured a view of the storm on September 4, 2018. The space station was 255 miles above the Gulf of Mexico.
NOAA scientists intercept eye of Hurricane Lane

Weather

NOAA scientists got an up-close-and-personal look at Hurricane Lane August 21, as the agency’s P-3 Hurricane Hunter took off to intercept the storm’s eye. Hurricane warnings have been issued for the Big Island as Lane approaches.

