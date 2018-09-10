Hurricane Florence on track to make landfall in the Carolinas or Virginia

The National Hurricane Center's 5 a.m. update on Monday showed Hurricane Florence's track shifting slightly north, placing landfall anywhere from Charleston, S.C., to Virginia. It's could be a Category 4 at landfall, NHC says.


